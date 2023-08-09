AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas District 13 announced Wednesday along with Congressman Jodey Arrington that a Farm Bill listening session is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at West Texas A&M University Piehl-Schaeffer Pavilion, on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

According to a release from the office of U.S. Rep. Jackson, individuals can attend and offer comments limited to two minutes.

Officials encourage potential guests who want to speak to register ahead of time online but this does not guarantee an opportunity to speak officials will aim to accommodate all speaking requests.

The release states that this session is an attempt, “to bring together farmers, ranchers, producers, agribusiness owners, and more to solicit public feedback for the 2023 Farm Bill reauthorization process.”

To register for the session complete the form found here, officials recommend guests to RSVP by Aug. 14 at 2:00 p.m., later registration will be accepted but guests should register at their earliest convenience.