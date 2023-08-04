AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas District 13 introduced the Government Off TikTok Act which looks to prohibit Federal Government officials from maintaining official accounts on TikTok.

According to a release from the office of U.S. Rep. Jackson, the bill also claims that “TikTok is a proven national security threat to the United States and that no U.S. Official should be posting about official business through a media outlet controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

Jackson said in the news release, “We know that when you download TikTok, you willingly open the door for the CCP to access your data without restriction. Not only should government officials be setting a good example for all Americans to help deter the use of the Chinese-owned platform, but they should understand the major national security risks associated with using the application.”