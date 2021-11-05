Political Expert: Texas Senator Lucio Jr.’s retirement could welcome more change for the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Since 1991 State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. has served Texas’ 27th district and on Thursday, from his Harlingen office, he announced his retirement.

“For good reason and to do some of the things that I have been wanting to do like my own personal ministry to help the less fortunate in our community,” said Lucio Jr.

After his time serving the region, Lucio Jr. said that he is going to keep working for the Rio Grande Valley community.

“I want to continue to fight for what’s right in our communities, for my grandchildren,” said Lucio Jr.

Following behind him is his son Eddie Lucio III, Texas House Representative of the 38th Congressional district, who also announced he will not be seeking re-election.

“He has very much created a political family,” said Dr. Monica Clua Losada, political science professor at UTRGV. “I think many people were expecting that the dynasty that they created was going to continue.”

Though Losada said this announcement came as a surprise, she said it could create more opportunities for change in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Politics is something that more often continues doing the same thing time and time again, but this actually opens the opportunity for change,” said Losada.

Since the beginning of Lucio Jr.’s office in 1991, Losada said the face of politics in the RGV has changed.

“There are changes that the Valley, as I mentioned, has gone through. Huge social, demographic, political, and economic changes in last 30 years and certainly in the last 6 since I’ve been here,” said Losada. “This is a place that is rapidly changing.”