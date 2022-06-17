AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the Office of the Governor, Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that “Operation Lone Star” is preparing its response to potential mass migration caravans.

According to officials, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are working together in an effort to secure the border and aim to prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Officials said since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to more than 263,900 migrant apprehensions and more than 16,240 criminal arrests, with more than 13,500 felony charges reported. More than 5,400 weapons and over $41.5 million in currency have been seized.

“When Mexico last week granted federal humanitarian travel permits to 15,000 U.S.-bound third-country migrants who formed the largest caravan in Mexican history, most planned to head straight to the border to cross illegally into the Texas towns of Del Rio and Eagle Pass,” writes Todd Bensman with the Center for Immigration Studies. “Few, if any, of those thousands are finding their way over the Rio Grande into the Border Patrols Del Rio Sector. Mexican state police are blocking northbound commercial buses at the bus station in the Coahuila state capital of Saltillo, and at many other stations, and emptying migrants from trucks and vans at checkpoints on all roads leading into that state`s border cities of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, and Acuna, across from Del Rio, according to Mexican press reporting.”

Officials said the Mexican state police response comes after Governor Abbott spoke with Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Solis about security obligations under the memorandum of understanding the governors signed in April.