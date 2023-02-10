AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border.

According to the release, they said they are working to stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas as well as prevent, detect, and interdict transitional criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Officials claim that since the start of Operation Lone Star, 348,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 24,000 criminal arrests, with more than 22,000 felony charges have been reported.

Officials also added that Texas has bused 9,100 migrants to our nation’s capital since April, over 5,200 migrants to New York City since Aug. 5, more than 1,500 migrants to Chicago since Aug. 31, and more than 890 migrants to Philadelphia since Nov. 15.