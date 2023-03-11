TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Open Carry Texas recreated a 10-mile hike that happened 10 years ago because they believe it initiated more gun rights in Texas. Today was the 10th annual hike for the organization as they aim to normalize open carry.

Founder and President of Open Carry Texas CJ Grisham was hiking with his 15-year-old son to earn a badge for Eagle Scout requirements in 2013 when approached and arrested by a Temple Police Officer for carrying.

Recent shootings like the one at Michigan State University left three people dead, make open carry and campus carry sensitive and triggering topics. Bringing up the question does open carry make society safer?

“We want to show people that guns aren’t the problem. We don’t have a gun problem in this country. We’ve got a mind problem. And guns are just a tool used by people that have problems with society.” -GRISHAM

Since the initial hike, legislation like open carry and campus carry have been passed. As of September 1, 2021 most Texans 21 and over can carry a handgun in a holster without a permit both openly and or concealed.

The Open Carry Texas organization’s Vice President, David Amad believes the rise in shootings is rooted in a lack of respect and care.

“The guys that are shooting up Michigan State and Uvalde and things like, they have no respect for other people. They have no respect for life.” -AMAD

The organization has moved beyond getting legislation passed to educating the public on firearm laws.