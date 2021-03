Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick talks about a deployment of National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border at a news conference at the Capitol, Friday June 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick held a press conference Thursday afternoon.

He is anticipated to discuss a bill that was filed to correct $16 billion in overcharges for power that occurred after the winter storm.

Earlier this week, the Texas Senate passed the bill that would require the Public Utility Commission of Texas to correct the prices.

Patrick has previously said the “clock is ticking” to help Texas ratepayers.