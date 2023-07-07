HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County announced that they intend to sue the state of Texas over its new law that abolishes the county’s elections administration office.

County Attorney Christian Menefee announced that Harris County will seek a court order that will try to temporary block Texas Senate Bill 1750 from going into effect. SB 1750 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott and is planned to take effect in September.

The court order will allow Harris County’s election administration to remain in place to manage elections, including possibly the city of Houston’s mayoral elections this November, until a final court decision comes. The county said that it will immediately request a hearing in the next few weeks.

The bill is meant to shift control of only Harris County’s elections – the largest county population-wise in Texas – from the county’s election office to the county’s tax assessor and county clerk, which are both elected positions. Both are currently held by Democrats.

But Menefee claims the bill is unconstitutional since no other county in Texas will have to undergo this kind of change, and because of Harris County’s partisan bend to Democrats in a Republican-heavy Texas Legislature.

“The Texas Constitution prohibits the Legislature from passing laws that apply to only one county and can never apply to other counties. That’s exactly what Senate Bill 1750 is because it abolishes the elections administrator office in only Harris County,” Menefee said in a statement.

“Harris County is one of the most diverse counties in the state. We can’t and won’t allow legislators in Austin to target us to disrupt our elections and undermine our local officials. If people out there want to ignore the constitution and allow far-right lawmakers to go after us in this way, Harris County residents deserve to know. We’ll see what the courts say.”

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston), the author of SB 1750, called the lawsuit “frivolous” and again blamed Harris County election officials and other elected officials for problems in past elections.

The situation stems from the Nov. 8, 2022 election, when several polling places in Harris County suffered from malfunctioning machines and lack of ballot paper. Republicans have claimed that the issues led to disenfranchisement of their voters in the election, but several studies from local media report that the issues did not lead to anything that would have swayed the election.

But Republicans in the Texas Legislature voted to approve SB 1750, which would give Harris County elections back to the tax assessor and county clerk, who handled elections until 2020.

“Dozens of polling places running out of ballot paper and machine difficulties is no longer debatable. The question is WHY?” Bettencourt said in a statement. “SB 1750 originally as filed, moved the Elections Administrations back to the elected County Clerk and Tax-Assessor for the 5 largest county EA’s in Texas, after received testimony the bill was amended to just Harris County.

“The public will be far better served by elected officials that followed the election code in the past, and will do so in future elections thus, regaining confidence of the voters in the elections process and that’s what SB 1750 is all about,” Bettencourt said.