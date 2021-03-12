Hancock announces electric grid reliability and consumer protection legislation

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Sen. Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills) today announced a legislative package that aims to tackle “the top-to-bottom failures of the electric supply chain during February’s winter storm outages.”

The bills are described as addressing “weatherization, baseload reliability, ERCOT reform, energy storage, emergency communication, market structure and other aspects of the Texas electric industry and are designed as components of a large-scale, bicameral legislative effort to provide accountability and effective, deliberative solutions.”

“Texans deserve a comprehensive legislative response that keeps our eye on the main goal: real reliability,” said Hancock. “We can’t afford to get this wrong. No Texan should have to endure dangerously frigid temperatures in their own homes ever again, period.”

Hancock serves as Chairman of the Senate Business & Commerce Committee, one that led investigative hearings into the causes of the outages and related financial fallout. In addition to filed legislation outlined below, he announced he soon will introduce Senate priority legislation reforming ERCOT.

According to the announcement, these legislations will aim to;

SB 415 – Spurs growth in back-up battery storage for Texas grid participants

SB 1278 – Promotes ancillary services back-up generation for intermittent resources

SB 1279 – Bans high-risk retail plans that pass wholesale prices through to the consumer

SB 1281 – Reorients economic impact tests for new transmission toward consumer cost-savings

SB 1282 – Provides consumer savings through transmission and interconnection cost reassignment

SB 1579 – Protects ratepayers by establishing a securitization pathway for the natural gas market

SB 1580 – Protects ratepayers by establishing a securitization pathway for electric cooperatives

SB 1682 / SJR 62– Proposes a constitutional amendment to create the State Utilities Reliability Fund for weatherization improvement projects

SB 1749 – Requires critical gas infrastructure mapping and improves communication and coordination between natural gas and electric regulators

SB 1750 – Establishes new severe weather preparedness standards and requirements for critical electric and natural gas infrastructure

SB 1757 – Protects ratepayers by establishing a securitization pathway for ERCOT participants

To read the full text of each bill, visit capitol.texas.gov.