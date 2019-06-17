Governor vetoes bill decriminalizing prostitution for under 17-year-olds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas Governor Greg Abbott

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed House Bill 1771 by Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, a measure that would have banned prosecuting people younger than 17 years old for prostitution.

A wide range of criminal justice and child advocates supported the bill as it passed the Texas legislature, saying taking teenagers to jail for prostitution punished the victim of sex trafficking; in worst cases, they said it reinforces a cycle of crime.

In his veto statement, Gov. Abbott said he worried about "unintended consequences" because of how broad the bill was.

"The bill takes away options that law enforcement and prosecutors can use to separate victims from their traffickers, and it may provide a perverse incentive for traffickers to use underage prostitutes, knowing they cannot be arrested for engaging in prostitution," Abbott wrote. "Efforts to reduce trafficking are to be commended, and I have signed numerous laws this session cracking down on it. I look forward to working with the author on ways to separate victims from their traffickers, both physically and economically."