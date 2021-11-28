Governor Greg Abbott: Thousands of new jobs coming to Texas, billions in investments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the world’s largest commercial real estate services investment firm, CBRE Group, will bring more than 1,000 jobs to two Texas cities.

CBRE Group will invest nearly 30 million dollars in its Dallas headquarters, creating 460 new jobs. With more than a 13 million dollar capital investment going towards an operations center in Richardson, Texas, the group aims to create 550 new jobs.

“Exceptional companies like CBRE are attracted to Texas because of our dynamic workforce and unrivaled business climate. CBRE’s expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will bring over one thousand high-paying jobs and greater opportunities for the hardworking people of North Texas, and I look forward to a strong relationship with the company as we work together to keep Texas the national model for economic prosperity.” Gov. greg abbott

Abbott also announced the construction of a Samsung facility, a 17 billion dollar investment, being made in Taylor, Texas.

“Samsung had many other options for this project…this is the largest foreign investment in the state of Texas ever.” Gov Greg Abbott

The Samsung facility will produce advanced microchips for mobile devices, 5G, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI).

It is predicted that the creation of the Samsung facility in Taylor will create more than 2,000 technical jobs, thousands of indirect jobs, and at least 6,500 construction jobs. Construction of the facility will start early next year and production will start in 2024.

“Companies like Samsung continue to invest in Texas because of our world-class business climate and exceptional workforce. Samsung’s new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor will bring countless opportunities for hardworking Central Texans and their families and will play a major role in our state’s continued exceptionalism in the semiconductor industry. I look forward to expanding our partnership to keep the Lone Star State a leader in advanced technology and a dynamic economic powerhouse.” gov. greg abbott

