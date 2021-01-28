Governor Abbott recognizes Jan. 28 as Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation recognizing today as Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas.

According to the release, House Bill 2298, authored by Representative Tan Parker during the 86th Legislative Session, established Jan. 28 as Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas. This day is a time for Texans, said legislators, to come together to build awareness around the issue of sexual assault and to recognize the courage of survivors throughout the Lone Star State.

The Governor’s Office said Texans are encouraged to honor survivors today as the State of Texas continues its mission to encourage healing and empowerment for survivors of sexual violence. Texans can also use the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultSurvivorsDay to share their support on social media.

The Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force (SASTF) was established in 2019 with the intent to provide a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across the state. The SASTF, said the Governor’s Office, works to bring together various professionals and survivors who are singularly focused on delivering critical system improvements on behalf of Texas sexual assault survivors. In honor of all Texas survivors, the SASTF will convene its first quarterly meeting of 2021 today.

“Our state is extremely grateful for the courage shown by survivors who bravely share their stories and lend their voices to this cause, as well as for the many law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and organizations like the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, who continue to fight for the safety of all Texans,” reads the Governor’s proclamation. “I encourage all Texans to join me in renewing our commitment to ending sexual assault and empowering survivors. Texans are not overcome when faced with adversity; together, we can protect the vulnerable, help victims find healing, and bring offenders to justice.”

“On this special day of recognition and every other day, Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas (CACTX) is proud to honor all survivors who display incredible bravery, courage and perseverance on their path to survivorship,” said Justin Wood, General Counsel and Vice President of External Relations for the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas (SASTF Steering Committee member).

“Sexual Assault Survivors Day honors the strength and resilience of survivors across the state and serves as a reminder of the commitment of support they deserve from their communities. The Texas Association Against Sexual Assault (TAASA) is thankful the SASTF includes a multidisciplinary approach to the process, ensuring that future policy solutions will center the voices and experiences of sexual assault survivors,” said Rose Luna, CEO of TAASA (SASTF Steering Committee member).

More about the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force can be found here.

The Governor’s proclamation can be viewed here.