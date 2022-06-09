AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a news release that Abbott reportedly sent a letter to Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath Thursday directing him to create the position of Chief of School Safety and Security within the agency.

According to the news release, the new position will be an expert on school security and public safety issues and, along with coordinating multidisciplinary teams, will be a resource for school districts and the legislature, as well as effective at implementing programs.

The news release states the individual serving as Chief of School Safety and Security will report directly to the TEA Commissioner and have a direct line to the governor’s office in an effort to increase communication among state agencies.

“The task of ensuring the safety of our schools and students is not solely held within one entity in the State, but encompasses many different agencies and divisions, all with different charges and authority in implementing legislation and making recommendations for future policy changes,” reads the letter sent to Commissioner Morath.

The letter also states, in part, that agencies having a single point of contact to coordinate efforts, such as those that happened after the shooting in Uvalde, can improve their services.