AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans impacted by last week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey.

According to a release from Gov. Abbott’s office, broken tree branches affected power lines and caused localized power outages after ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas.

“The State of Texas continues deploying assistance and providing all available resources to those impacted by this week’s severe winter weather,” said Governor Abbott. “As communities across the state begin to recover, Texans who have experienced property damage to their homes and businesses as a result of this winter weather event are encouraged to report it through the iSTAT survey. I thank all of our utility workers working to restore power in their communities and our emergency response personnel who are continuing to help their fellow Texans as they begin to move forward.”

Officials detailed that Texans can report the damage to homes and businesses with the ISTAT survey.

According to the release, the survey can be filled out online in English or Spanish by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on “Ice Storm/Winter Weather January 29 – Ongoing.”

Abbott officials added that the information provided by iSTAT aims to help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred while also Identifying any immediate resource needs.

Survey information can also help officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of federal disaster assistance

Officials stated that reporting damage through the iSTAT tool is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.