LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott hears from construction workers, businesses during meeting on Texas economy

SAN ANTONIO (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott will chat with construction workers and small business leaders during what his office has dubbed a “listening session” in San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting will focus on the Texas economy and “how the state can better support businesses and workers,” an advisory from the Governor’s office stated.

A major topic of the discussion will be the needs of the business community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, “as well as how to ensure a more prosperous future for the state of Texas,” the advisory indicated.

Tmrw: @GovAbbott leading a “listening session” focusing on business/economy/construction in Texas. Press conference to follow, around noon in San Antonio. #txlege pic.twitter.com/wTKyiIflsd — Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) January 25, 2021

Abbott will brief the press at a San Antonio food distributor and culinary equipment manufacturer just after noon. That press conference will stream live in this article.

This event is the latest in a series of discussions Abbott has held ahead of his State of the State address, during which he’ll formally announce his legislative priorities. That address will be broadcast live statewide on Feb. 1 starting at 7:00 p.m. on Texas Nexstar stations.

His recent roundtables have focused on healthcare and public safety.