AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that Abbott sent a letter to the Federal Government requesting an extension of the deadline to submit a Major Disaster Declaration after a month of severe weather in Texas.

According to a release from Gov. Abbott’s office, the governor’s letter requested a 30-day extension from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Officials said FEMA’s original declaration requests for a federal disaster declaration to be submitted within 30 days of an incident.

“Our request to extend the initial declaration request period is due to the size of the impacted area, ongoing additional disasters in the impacted region, and the need to distinguish damages caused by the severe weather and tornadoes that repeatedly impacted the state for over a week,” reads the letter. “FEMA, the State of Texas, and local jurisdictions are working nonstop to ensure damage assessments are validated accurately and the full geographic scope of the disaster is realized.”

The release states that Abbott encouraged local electric cooperatives to submit expenses for damage to electricity infrastructure to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). Abbott also reminds Texans who sustained damage from the recent severe weather to continue reporting it using TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool on the TDEM website.

Following the swift deployment of resources as severe weather impacted the northern half of the state in June, the governor declared a state of disaster for 23 Texas counties: including Camp, Cass, Fisher, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Hopkins, Jones, Kent, Leon, Marion, Montgomery, Morris, Motley, Nolan, Ochiltree, Panola, Shelby, Smith, Stonewall, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.

This is the latest action in Texas’ efforts to respond to severe storm impacts: