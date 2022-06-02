AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Office of the Governor announced Thursday that Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Commissioner Mike Morath directing the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to ensure schools are held to high safety standards.

“In the wake of this devastating crime, we must redouble our efforts to ensure that our schools provide a safe and secure environment for the children of Texas,” reads the letter. “You should immediately prepare additional rules to ensure that existing school facilities are also held to heightened safety standards. We must do everything possible to protect children and safeguard our schools.”

According to officials, Abbott specifically requested TEA to:

Instruct school districts to identify actions they can take prior to the start of the new school year that will make their campuses more secure.

Instruct all school districts to conduct weekly inspections of exterior doors to verify they are secure during school hours.

Develop strategies to encourage school districts to increase the presence of trained law enforcement officers and school marshals on campuses.

To read the full letter, visit here.

According to the office of the governor, Governor Abbott said he has taken significant action to provide all available resources to support the Uvalde community following the shooting at Robb Elementary School. Those actions include: