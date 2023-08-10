AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the signing of the Critical Energy Legislation that was passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session at the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) Summer Conference in San Antonio.

According to a news release from the Abbotts office, the two bills apart of the legislation are Senate Bill 1017 and House Bill 33, which aims to prevent cities counties, and political subdivisions in Texas from banning gasoline engines or fuel stations and strengthen an executive order that provides protection over Texas’ oil and gas industry from federal actions.

Gov. Abbott in attendance at the TIPRO Summer Conference

“The hardworking men and women of the energy sector are the lifeblood of the booming Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “We just finished another important legislative session for the Texas energy industry. We cut red tape so that needless local and county regulations don’t stifle economic growth, ensured local governments couldn’t ban the use of gasoline engines, secured our power grid for the Texas of tomorrow, and worked with community colleges to produce the skilled workforce to help this industry continue to thrive in Texas. Here in Texas, we embrace the energy industry. As long as I am Governor, I will fight for the energy sector to ensure Texas remains America’s energy leader.”

The release detailed that Senate Bill 1017, prevents any local government in Texas from adding regulations that can limit access or use of an energy source resulting in the prohibition of infrastructure that allows access to fuel and energy, including both production and sale.

The release also states that House Bill 33 aims to prevent Texas state agencies and officials from assisting any federal agency or official with the enforcement of any federal act that intends to regulate oil and gas operations and imposes a regulation that the news release states do not exist under state law.