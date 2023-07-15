AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott has signed an economic development Statement of Intent with French Minister for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness, and Foreign Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht.

According to the release from the office of Gov. Abbott, the Statement of Intent aims to promote business investments, job creation, and innovation in France and Texas.

“Collaborating with our economic partners around the globe will ensure the Texas economy continues to flourish,” said Governor Abbott. “By signing this statement of intent, it will encourage foreign business investment, promote economic development projects, and increase trade opportunities between Texas and France. Forging strong economic bonds with reliable partners is more important now than ever. Texas is proud to have that strong partnership with France. Working together, we will bring more economic development opportunities to Texas from France than ever before.”

via Governor Gregg Abbott Press Release via Governor Gregg Abbott Press Release via Governor Gregg Abbott Press Release via Governor Gregg Abbott Press Release

Officials said the Texas delegation joined Abbott, as he and Minister Becht “discussed bolstering the strong economic relationship between Texas and France, including ways to attract more business investments and strengthen economic cooperation in technology, space, and energy.”

The release also detailed that this last stop in Paris concluded the economic development mission that included Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. Officials said the mission included a total of 20 meetings and events during a five-day trip visiting three different countries.

The Governor was also joined by the rest of the Texas delegation, including Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz and Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors Vice Chairman Arun Agarwal.

The delegation partners included First Lady Abbott, Secretary Jane Nelson, Executive Director Adriana Cruz, Vice Chairman Arun Agarwal, Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela, Borderplex Alliance Executive Vice President Marco Delgado, COSTEP CEO Adam Gonzalez, greater: SATX President and CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, and greater: SATX Chief Economic Development Officer Sarah Carabias-Rush.