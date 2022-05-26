AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Office of the Governor announced that Governor Greg Abbott will host a press conference on state resources available for those impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting.

According to a press release by officials from Abbott’s office, the conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at Uvalde High School. The Governor will be joined at the press conference by local officials and state agency representatives. Media will be required to show proper credentials to attend.