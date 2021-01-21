Gov. Abbott gives remarks, holds roundtable talk on public safety at 12:15 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will discuss his legislative priorities as they relate to “ensuring a safer future for the state Texas,” at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
The governor is hosting a roundtable discussion with law enforcement and other officials in Austin, and then he’ll hold a short press conference afterward, his office said in a press release. Those participating in the roundtable include:
- Mitch Landry, Texas Municipal Police Association deputy executive director
- Kevin Masters, Governor’s Public Safety Office senior strategy analyst
- Col. Steve McCraw, Texas DPS executive director
- Manny Ramirez, Fort Worth Police Officers Association president
- Marvin Ryals, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas president
- Alden Southmayd, Bee County Sheriff
- Joell Sullivan-McNew, SafeHorns president
- Jennifer Tharp, Comal County criminal district attorney
We will stream the roundtable and press conference on our website and Facebook page.