AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced Brigadier General Andrew J. Camacho had been appointed to serve as the Deputy Adjutant General for Air.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Abbott, Camacho will assist the Adjutant General in exercising and executing command responsibilities and is also the principal adviser on all Air National Guard matters.

Officials said Camacho would also help the Chief Joint of Staff to prepare the state for federal or state emergencies such as man-made or natural disasters and federal military mobilizations.

For more information on Camacho, visit Texas’ governor’s website.