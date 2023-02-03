AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in February for the final extension.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Abbott, HHSC is providing more than $345.9 million in SNAP food benefits that are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

“The State of Texas has been able to help millions of families across our great state access the food they need to stay healthy,” said Governor Abbott. “We’re proud to have provided billions of dollars in supplemental benefits so Texans could have healthy and nutritious food options to take care of their families and loved ones.”

“We’re thankful that we’ve been able to help millions of Texans by providing more than $9.7 billion in additional benefits since the Families First Coronavirus Response Act was passed,” said HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

According to the release, by Feb. 28 all SNAP recipient households should receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

Officials stated that the HHSC received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients according to family size.

Abbott officials added, that recipients will no longer receive additional benefits, due to the federal legislation passed by Congress, and this benefit change cannot be appealed.

For more information, SNAP households can find out more on YourTexasBenefits.com.