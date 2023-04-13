AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a release from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, nominations for the 2023 Star of Texas Awards are now open to honor peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders, and members of federal law enforcement who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

According to the release, to be eligible for the award, the critical incident must have occurred between Sept. 1, 2003, and June 13, 2023. Officials said nominations are due to the Office of the Gov. by June 13, 2023.

Officials detailed that nominations can also be made for private citizens who were seriously injured or killed while aiding or attempting to aid a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical first responder in the performance of their duties.

“The annual Star of Texas Awards recognize the incredible sacrifices that our peace officers, firefighters, and emergency first responders make in service to our state and their fellow Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “These awards honor the bravery and exemplary leadership of these selfless individuals who were injured or killed in the line of duty. We are forever thankful for these unsung heroes who risk their lives every day to serve and protect our communities.”

Nomination forms can be found on the Governor’s Office website.