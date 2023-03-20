Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to make a stop in Waco later this month.

According to his website, Mr. Trump will be at the Waco Regional Airport on Saturday, March 25th, at 5 p.m. Doors are expected to open at 12 p.m.

Tickets are required and you can get them at his website.

The rally is part of the former president’s campaign to win back The White House, which he lost in 2020. Since then, Mr. Trump has continuously claimed the election was stolen from him. There has been no evidence of widespread fraud presented in any court.

Meanwhile, New York law enforcement officials are making security preparations for the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks and appear in a Manhattan courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with him, four law enforcement officials said Friday.

There has been no public announcement of any timeframe for the grand jury’s secret work, including any potential vote on whether to indict the ex-president.

The law enforcement officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said authorities are just preparing in case of an indictment. They described the conversations as preliminary and are considering security, planning and the practicalities of a potential court appearance by a former president.