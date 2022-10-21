This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.

UVALDE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper — who was one of the first to respond to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde — has been terminated, multiple sources confirm to Nexstar.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio), a parent of one of the victims and a law enforcement source all confirmed to Nexstar DPS served Sgt. Juan Maldonado termination papers on Friday. Nexstar reached out to DPS for confirmation and comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Maldonado is the first DPS official to be terminated in response to the mass shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Previously-released body camera footage from a Uvalde city police officer shows Maldonado was on scene at Robb Elementary School within minutes after the gunman entered the building. Maldonado is seen on Sgt. Eduardo Canales’ bodycam video as early as 11:37 a.m. According to DPS’ timeline of events, the gunman entered the school through a west door at 11:33 a.m.

Gutierrez and a law enforcement source confirmed with Nexstar that Maldonado can be seen in Sgt. Canales’ bodycam footage. He has also been identified in this footage by several other media outlets.

In the video, Canales can be heard saying “We gotta get in there,” to which Maldonado responds “DPS is sending people.” Canales responded saying “He keeps shooting. We gotta get in there.”

Sgt. Juan Maldonado, right, is seen in this bodycam footage from Uvalde police officer Eduardo Canales when responding to the May 24 mass school shooting at Robb Elementary.

Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, said the termination of Maldonado is “not enough.”

“DPS wants to bamboozle the public by doing a very, very bare minimum,” he said. “It is time for Steve McCraw to resign. It is time for the people that were at that scene that were in charge to resign. And it is time that we get to the bottom of what actually happened here so that policymakers can ensure that it never happens again.”

Ninety-one DPS troopers responded to Robb Elementary on May 24, after responders got reports of an active shooter situation. At least seven officers were put under investigation for their response to the shooting. DPS has not released any names or information about them.

Former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo was fired in August.

Officers’ actions have been widely criticized in the wake of the shooting, with Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw calling the shooting response “an abject failure.”