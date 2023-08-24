AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13 announced Thursday, that upcoming mobile hours hosted by congressional staff will take place in Canadian, Iowa Park, Dalhart, and Vernon.

According to the release from Congressman Jackson’s office, this event plans to help residents needing assistance from a federal agency or information regarding an office’s service.

Officials ask guests planning to attend to, “bring all supporting documentation if you require assistance with a federal agency case.”

Congressman Jackson’s upcoming office hours include:

Canadian (Hemphill County)

On Monday, Aug. 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT at Canadian City Hall located at 6 S Main Street.

Iowa Park (Wichita County)

On Monday, Aug. 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT at Iowa Park City Council Chambers located on 101 E. Cash St.

Dalhart (Dallam & Hartley County)

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT at Dalhart City Hall located at 205 Rock Island Ave.

Vernon (Wilbarger County)

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT at Vernon City Hall located at 1725 Wilbarger St.

The release detailed that no appointment is necessary, for more information contact Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.