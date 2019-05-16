‘Chick-fil-A’ bill revived in Texas with time running out

Texas Politics

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
San_Antonio_City_Council_votes_to_ban_Ch_4_20190325113328

The city of San Antonio blocking a Chick-fil-A airport location has Republicans pressing to quickly get what they call new religious liberty protections on Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

The Texas Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban government entities from taking “adverse action” over an individual or organization’s affiliation to a religious organization.

Republicans have pushed the measure in wake of the San Antonio City Council voting in March to exclude Chick-fil-A from opening airport concessions due to the fast-food chain owners’ record on LGBT issues.

Democrats say the bill invites discrimination. A coalition of LGBT lawmakers sank a similar measure last week in the Texas House on a procedural move.

But GOP lawmakers are now fast-tracking renewed efforts before the Legislature adjourns May 27.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss