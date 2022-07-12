CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – With the governor’s race continuing to tighten, Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will travel more than 5,600 miles to hold around 70 public events in every part of the state this summer.

Beto’s 49-day Drive for Texas will address creating jobs, investing in schools, expanding health care and lowering costs for families.

O’Rourke plans to make several stops in Central Texas during this time – with events in Rockdale, Madisonville, Marlin, Waco and Lampasas. For more information, you can view the schedule of events here.