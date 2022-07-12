HOUSTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Beto O’Rourke announced on Tuesday that he is launching a 49-day and more than 5,600 mile “Drive for Texas” that will take him back to every part of the state this summer.

The office of O’Rourke detailed that the trip will include 70 public events in over 65 counties and he will kick off his tour in El Paso on July 19.

“We are going to bring people together in every part of this state to overcome Abbott’s extremism, incompetence, cruelty and corruption, and focus on the big things that unite us: great jobs, world-class schools, the ability to see a doctor and lowering costs so every Texan can live to their full potential.” Beto O’Rourke

O’Rourke, according to the his office, has “long prioritized traveling to every part of the state to meet with Texans in their communities.” O’Rourke’s office added that he has held more than 50 public town halls since beginning the general election in March.

Visit the Texas Politics Project website to view public poll numbers and approval ratings in Texas. In addition, you can find a list of Drive for Texas events on the Beto For Texas website.