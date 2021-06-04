Allen West holds news conference in Whitehouse after resigning as Chairman of Texas GOP raising speculation about possible governor run

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Allen West has resigned as the Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas hours before he was set to have a press event in Whitehouse.

The announcement was made by Vice Chair Cat Parks just after 8:00 a.m. A spokesperson has confirmed that he will stay on until July 11, despite Parks saying it is effective at 5 p.m. Friday, per the Texas Tribune.

Allen West just resigned as Chair of the RPT. Effective at 5p today. #txlege — Cat Parks (@CatParksTX) June 4, 2021

.@TexasGOP spox confirms @AllenWest has announced his resignation but will stay on until next month https://t.co/8ytWXOo1Sc — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) June 4, 2021

The move raises speculation that West could be running for governor and challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in the Republican primaries next March.

West has been a consistent critic of Abbott for not being conservative enough.

West was named the chairman at the virtual state convention last July after defeating incumbent James Dickey. He is a former Florida congressman and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col.

He is holding a press conference in Whitehouse at 10:30 a.m. In a release, he said that he would be discussing the recent legislative session.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.