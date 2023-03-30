AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Abbott has reappointed Mark Varhaug to the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists, and named William “David” Prescott II as Chair of the Board.

According to the release, the board can set reasonable and necessary fees to be charged to applicants and license holders. Officials said fees can include application fees, examination fees, licensure fees, and fees for the renewal of a license.

Officials said the board aims to base a fee for examination in a discipline of geoscience on the costs associated with preparing, administering, and grading that examination.

Officials said William “David” Prescott II of Amarillo is the president of Talon LPE. He volunteers as chair of the Amarillo Area Foundation and is past president of the Golden Spread Council, Boys Scouts of America. Previously, he served as a board member for the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, Amarillo Symphony, and the American Red Cross. He was first appointed to the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists in 2013 and was reappointed by Governor Abbott on October 1, 2019.

Officials detailed that Mark Varhaug’s term is set to expire on Feb. 1, 2029. Varhaug of Dallas is president of Beacon Hill Energy and has over 40 years of experience in the practice of geology. He is a life member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Geological Society of America, and the Geological Societies of Dallas, Houston, and West Texas. Governor Abbott first appointed him to the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists on August 22, 2018.