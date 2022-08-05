AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday a bus of migrants arrived in New York City from Texas — the first group for New York state.

In early April, Abbott announced a plan for Texas to organize charter buses to transport migrants who have crossed the border and agree to it to Washington, D.C. The first bus for the capital city arrived April 13, and now Abbott is saying New York City will be added as a drop-off location.

Abbott said in a statement NYC is an “ideal destination” for migrants, who can receive an “abundance of city services and housing” there. Friday’s group was taken to Port Authority Bus Terminal, gate 14, in Manhattan.

Earlier this month, the Texas governor invited NYC Mayor Eric Adams and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to visit the Texas-Mexico border after they complained about Texas busing migrants to their cities.

The migrant transport plan was forged as the Biden administration moved to end Title 42, a policy enacted at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 that expels migrants from the U.S. without giving them a chance to request asylum.

In late May, a federal judge ruled Title 42 must stay in place, but a month later, the U.S. Supreme Court said the Biden administration had the right to end the immigration policy and sent the case back to the district court to determine if terminating the policy violated any administrative laws, the Texas Tribune reported.

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a press release on Friday.

More than 5,200 migrants have been bused from Texas since April and more than 1,100 from Arizona since May, Border Report reported on Aug. 1.