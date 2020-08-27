Texas Parks and Wildlife Department launch new mentorship pilot program to increase hunting interest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Panhandle Wildlife District is hoping to recruit more new hunters this season by promoting a new pilot program.

“I talk to neighbors or friends and they’re like, ‘I want to go hunting but I don’t know where to start,'” Sam Harryman with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Panhandle Wildlife District said.

One of the “Mentor a New Hunter” program’s goal is to get more people in the region interested in hunting.

“We see a steady decline in hunters throughout the year, so we try to think outside the box and try to think more ways we can get more folks involved,” Harryman said. “The incentive is to get experienced hunters experienced, sportsman to take a new hunter out and teach them the ropes teach them how to hunt.”

Harryman said the pilot program encourages experienced mentors to provide a quality learning opportunity for mentees.

“They take them out on at least three separate occasions; one of those must be an actual hunt, and two other things they can do with a mentee is take them out scouting. Teach them how to scout for wildlife so they can hunt, teach them how to shoot a firearm, show them archer equipment, teach them how to cook wild game,” Harryman said.

Harryman also hopes the timing of the new pilot program will play a role in hunting interest.

“A lot of people are stir crazy with the pandemic, so, you know, people who have maybe some extra time on their hands and want to get out of the house and get outdoors,” Harryman added.

Besides gaining invaluable field experience through the mentorship, participants also have a chance to win several prizes including a Ruger American Predator 6.5 Creedmoor rifle, $200 in taxidermy gift certificates, and more.

To learn more about the pilot program, rules, and how to sign up, click here.

