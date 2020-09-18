Texas Panhandle War Memorial honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is remembering those who were prisoners of war or are still missing in action.

They gave MyHighPlains.com’s Crystal Martinez a tour of their exhibit honoring missing service members in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Executive Director Perry Gilmore said normally they would have a group prayer, but with COVID-19 that had to be canceled, he allowed us to get a sneak peek at the newly remodeled building.

The inside houses an exhibit that shows history of 11 wars and the often unknown facts of prisoners of war.

“Vietnam wrist bracelets with the name of a prisoner of war or a soldier missing in action were very popular. people would buy these and then promise that they would wear the bracelet until this prisoner was released from captivity,” Gilmore explained.

The exhibit will be open to the public in October, and it will be free to veterans.

