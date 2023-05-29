AMARILLO, TX (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center’s mission is to honor, commemorate and memorialize the service and sacrifice of veterans through education and public events. They are continuing this mission with their “Memorial Day Celebration”.

“The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is a place for veterans, their families and the general public to come and reflect on those individuals that have given the ultimate sacrifice in their lives as far as giving their life for our country. Also, for those who have served in all of the military campaigns that we’ve been involved in,” said executive director of the center Tim Reid.

Reid said that Memorial Day is a time for the community to come out and show their respect for veterans across the Panhandle.

“War is part of our history. And we need to remember the sacrifices and the courage that men and women show every day by serving our country, in the different branches of the military. So, it’s for the public to come out and recognize that and to show their respect. I think that’s an important thing for the community,” said Reid.

Reid talked more about why the center continues to host a Memorial Day service year after year.

“We have set this day aside to remember and honor those that have died in war. Our Veterans Memorial Park, all of those monoliths that are out there have every name of a Panhandle resident that served. So, there’s about 1500 names engraved out there. Each one of them gave their life in service to this country and for the freedoms that we enjoy,” said Reid.

Reid said that the center is not just to remember veterans that have fought for the country but also to push the importance of what each soldier does.

“So, this isn’t just to remember veterans, it’s also for us to understand what that service means in the courage and the commitment that a person makes when they when they raise their hand and swear to protect this country,” said Reid.

