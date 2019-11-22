Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition hosts local International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together and share their experience.
The local event held in Amarillo, on November 23, will include guest speakers, videos, and small group discussions and activities.
The event is free and hosted by the Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition.