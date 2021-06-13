Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Holds 63rd Annual Awards Presentation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Awards Presentation was held on Sunday at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza.

The awards presentation saw five new Hall of Fame Honerees be inducted. Those Honerees included, Steve Garmon, who went to Groom High School, where he excelled as a two-time All-Southwest Conference guard before he served in the United States Secret Service helping protect six presidents

There was also Rayford Young, who was a star basketball player while at Pampa high school, leading the Harvesters to a 33-3 record and the Class 4A State Championship in the 90’s before dominating the court at Texas Tech.

Sharon Moultrie-Bruner, also a Pampa native, was apart of those five. Sharon was a track star competing in the 100, and legs of the 440 relay and 880 relay, as well as long jump, where she set a district record at 18 feet, 1 inch. She has also coached for over thirty years at Prairie High School.

Noel Johnson was the 4th honoree. Johnson helped lead Kelton to the state championship in 1989, where they fell to the Nazareth dynasty, but she did win a National Championship while at Texas Tech, in 1993. She was also a three-time All-Southwest Conference selection. Unfortunately Johnson passed away on June 9, 2020 at 47 after a battle with cancer.

Then there was Coach Joe Lombard. Lombard’s accomplishments are pretty much endless. Lombard has six state titles at Nazareth as their head girls basketball coach, as well as 13 at Canyon High School, not to mention his seven state titles in cross country that give him 26 through out his career.

Athletes of the Year:

Baseball: Coleman Junell, Bushland High School

Basketball(2020): Qua Grant, West Texas A&M(2021) (co): Joel Murray, West Texas A&M; Allie Schulte, Nazareth/Lubbock Christian University

Cross Country: Kyla Kane, Wellington High School

Football: HayzeHufstedler, Canadian High School

Golf: Gatlin Goad, Fort Elliott High School

Soccer: Jaime Carrillo, Palo Duro High School

Softball: Shanna McBroom, West Texas A&M

Tennis: Bryce Ware, Canyon High School

Track (co): Benjamin Azamati, West Texas A&M; Zayda Swoopes, West Texas A&M

Volleyball: Kinley Rudder, Bushland High School

Wrestling: (2020): (co): Jaydn Heaton, Randall High School; Branson Britten, Randall High School;(2021): Branson Britten, Randall High School

Coaches of The Year:

Baseball: Randon Johnson, Amarillo High

Basketball(2020): (co) Shannon Fisher, Gruver High School; Eric Schilling, Nazareth High School

Basketball (2021): (tri) Coby Beckner, Texline High School; Boston Hudson, Clarendon High School; Tate Lombard, Canyon High School

Cross Country: Jake Krolick, West Texas A&M

Football: Blake Bryant, Canyon High School

Golf: Ricky Guy, Canyon High School

Soccer: Stacey McPherson, Amarillo High School

Softball: (co) Scott Tankersley, Bushland High School; Michael Mook, West Texas A&M

Tennis: Cody Crouch, Hereford High School

Track: Corby Maurer, Panhandle High School

Volleyball: Jason Culpepper, Bushland High School

Wrestling(2020/2021): David Quirino, Randall High School

Special Achievement Awards:

West Texas A&Mmen’s basketball

West Texas A&M men’s and women’s track

Loukyee Songprasert, West Texas A&M golf

Tom Simons, Hereford radio broadcaster, 50 years

Pat Nolan, outgoing HOF board member



Super Team Award:

Randall High School boys wrestling team



Big Play Award:

Josh Culwell-Reagan Cochran, Canadian High School, last-minute long touchdown pass to win 3A state championship



Dick Risenhoover Award:

Brad Wieck, San Jacinto Christian Academy/Padres/Cubs



Dee Henry Inspiration Award:

Norma Solomon, Bushland High School