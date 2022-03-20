BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — Severe fire conditions made way for the Clear Creek fire in Blanco County to threaten several homes and warrant a joint-county response on Sunday afternoon, as the state braces for more dangerous weather in the days ahead.

Ben Oakley, EMS chief of Blanco County, said the severe conditions required a substantial amount of resources from Travis County

“I think a big lesson from today is, if evacuations are needed, to have a plan in order to evacuate your family quickly,” Oakley said. “With the weather that we’re seeing right now in the conditions, the fire can move so quickly that if evacuations are needed, there’s not a lot of time. So that’s one thing we’ve seen all over the state, especially lately, is when that order is given people need to evacuate quickly.”

Charred, smoky grass was the extent of the damage in Blanco County. Unlike up north in Eastland County, where towns like Carbon were decimated. Firefighters continued battling those wildfires on Sunday, with roughly 30% of some 54,000 acres burning contained.

The Eastland Complex fire’s toll has taken much more than buildings and homes. A county sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Barbara Fenley, died Friday after trying to rescue people from the flames. Her vehicle ran off the road and was engulfed in flames, killing her, according to the Eastland County Sheriff’s office.

The expectation of severe weather may bring some helpful rain to parts of the state, but that’s far from guaranteed in the hill country, unlike other areas to the east. As of Sunday night, most of Texas remains under severe weather watch Monday.