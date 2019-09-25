Texas man arrested after 2-year-old found dead

TEMPLE, Texas (KCEN) – A man was arrested Monday and charged with capital murder after a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a home in Temple, Texas.

Temple Police were called Sunday to a home for a medical emergency and when they arrived they found the toddler deceased.

According to police, 25-year-old Jadin Nunez, who was in a relationship with the child’s mother, Ashley Mcalpine “committed acts of violence toward the child”.

In an arrest affidavit – investigators say the child’s mother claims Nunez struck the child three times in the stomach and that the child was soon complaining of stomach pain and wasn’t breathing correctly.

Officers say the child’s mother called 9-1-1 just after 2:45 a.m.

The girl was pronounced dead just 45 minutes later.

An autopsy revealed that the child died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

The toddler would have celebrated her third birthday this week.