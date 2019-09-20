Texas maintains record low unemployment rate for third consecutive month

The Texas economy added 18,200 seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm positions in August. This record is currently the lowest the unemployment rate has been since series tracking began in 1976.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.4 percent matching the record low set in June.

“Our businesses in Texas continue to thrive every day in a strong economy, and this three-month historic low unemployment rate is encouraging for all Texans,” said TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel.

Texas employers added 303,500 jobs over the year.

For a look at the statistics you can click on the link below. https://bit.ly/2m2b18H