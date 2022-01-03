Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tests positive for COVID-19

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick talks about a deployment of National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border at a news conference at the Capitol, Friday June 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested is self-quarantining with mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 past week.

Patrick’s campaign released a statement Monday saying Patrick has tested negative and is completing his quarantine period.

“His symptoms were mild and no one else in the household was infected. He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week,” said Allen Blakemore, Patrick Campaign Senior Advisor.

Patrick previously sued the Biden administration over the federal requirement for federal government workers and contractors to be vaccinated.

“The federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the President thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing,” Patrick said in a statement.

Last August, Patrick, who’s running for re-election in 2022, was criticized for comments he made blaming Black Americans for COVID-19 spread.

“The biggest group in most states are African Americans, who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90% of them vote for Democrats,” Patrick said in a Fox News interview. Experts pointed out that lack of access and cultural distrust related to medical care accounts for much of the disparity in vaccination rates.