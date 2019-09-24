Texas lawmakers react to U.S. House formal impeachment inquiry against Pres. Trump

President Donald Trump points at a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas, on Feb. 11, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas lawmakers are responding to the announcement late Tuesday that the U.S. House leadership has launched a formal inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The calls for impeachment increased over interactions between the Trump administration and Ukrainian leaders. A whistleblower complained about Trump’s alleged interactions with Ukrainian leaders relating to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement.

“The actions of the Trump Presidency revealed dishonorable fact of the President’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” she said.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, sent out a campaign email as Pelosi wrapped up her announcement.

“Today marks the beginning of a long, painful process in which Democrat leaders from around the country will cease to work on anything of real importance to their constituents and focus themselves entirely on continuing the witch hunt that has failed time and time again,” the email stated, in part.

“Before the Democrat impeachment agenda picks up any more steam, I’m counting on you to STOP IT,” the email read, asking for donations.

State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, a Democratic candidate for Cornyn’s seat, released a statement after the announcement. He called the news “a long time coming.”

“Our country is nearly three years into Trump’s disastrous presidency, and now we finally have a formal impeachment inquiry— this is overdue,” West said.

“This is not a partisan issue,” another portion of West’s statement read. “Protecting our nation’s values, especially the rule of law, should not just be a Democratic or a Republican priority, but an American one.”

The state’s other senator, Ted Cruz, tweeted a gif reacting to the announcement which read, sarcastically, “No way.”

Trump responded to the impeachment inquiry on Twitter, saying “PRESIDENTIAL HARRASSMENT!” He also referred to the situation as “Witch Hunt garbage.”

Trump also tweeted a video of Democrats talking about impeachment which included a number to text to raise money for the Trump campaign.

The Texas Democratic Party issued a statement following the announcement.

“No president is above the law,” party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said.

“Trump has betrayed our democracy, our national security, and our entire country,” Hinojosa said.

We have reached out to members of the Texas delegation in Congress for comment on this developing news. This article will be updated as they respond.

“I’m ready to impeach,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, an El Paso Democrat, tweeted on Monday.

In the race for Texas’ 10th district, which encompasses much of the area between Austin and Houston, democratic candidates jumped on the chance to press for impeachment. The district is represented by Rep. Michael McCaul, who defeated Mike Siegel in 2018, 51 percent to 46 .

Siegel’s message is simple: “Begin impeachment. Without delay.”

“The integrity of elections is fundamental to national security. The US House must take steps, including voting for an impeachment inquiry, to determine whether the President has jeopardized our national security interests. And, he must cooperate fully with any such investigation,” candidate Shannon Hutcheson wrote.

“This is a moment where country takes precedence over party – it is simply about the fundamentals of free and fair elections in our democracy. I call on @RepMcCaul to support an impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s actions immediately,” candidate Pritesh Gandhi tweeted.

McCaul declined a request for an interview Thursday due to scheduling conflicts.

“Unfortunately the Congressman’s schedule is tight following votes today and we will not be able to make this work,” a McCaul spokesperson stated.