Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visits Amarillo elementary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visited with 4th-grade students at Sanborn Elementary as a part of his year of education initiative.

During his visit to the school, Commissioner Bush helped teach an interactive Texas History Map lesson on the importance of maps and archiving.

Commissioner Bush visited Ms. Ramirez and Ms. Moody’s 4th-grade class.

Earlier this year, Commissioner Bush dedicated 2019 to having a “conversation with the future,” engaging with school children and teachers across the state. As a former school teacher, Commissioner Bush understands first-hand the impact education has on our students. He has noted that it’s not only important to support our Texas school districts but to also connect with them. The Commissioner is excited to meet the students, teachers, and leaders at Sanborn Elementary as he travels across the state and personally teaches Texas History to the future leaders of Texas.