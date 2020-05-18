Texas inmates bounce between jail and mental health help

MISSION, Kan. (WDAF) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Tuesday that some 4 million of those people still waiting on a stimulus payment will receive it in the form of a prepaid debit card, not a paper check.

Mnuchin handed President Trump a sample card with Trump's name on it during a Cabinet meeting, saying, "I want you to see what many Americans will now get so that we can get their money to them even quicker." Mnuchin said that the government has already issued 140 million stimulus payments, most of them via direct deposit.