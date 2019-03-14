Texas Immigrant Chase Deadly Crash



Another high-speed chase in La Joya involving undocumented immigrants ends in two fatalities.

The Department of Public Safety says around 9:30 Wednesday morning the driver of a Ford Expedition was seen loading undocumented immigrants into his truck from the bushes.

Once on the road and chased by police, the driver lost control, striking another vehicle. The collision ejected several people from the SUV. Two people in the other vehicle were killed. They are identified as 45-year-old Leonel Martinez Junior and 69-year-old Aurora Chavez.

DPS was conducting a traffic stop at the time and suspected the driver was smuggling undocumented immigrants.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene. Authorities are searching for the suspect.

This is the second high-speed chase this week on the same street involving undocumented immigrants.