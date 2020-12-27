Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, wife test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced he and his wife Kim tested positive for COVID-19, saying, “2020 just keeps on giving!”

Bonnen, R-Angleton, says they don’t know where specifically they were exposed, but specified that he and his family chose to spend Christmas with only their household.

(Dennis Bonnen via Facebook)

“This disease is no joke in its unpredictability and severity, so please continue to keep your guard up and your loved ones protected,” Bonnen wrote on Facebook. “Mask up and social distance, avoid large gatherings, and take care of one another.”

The Speaker says his symptoms have been mild and that his two sons, Jackson and Gregory, are also being tested as the whole family quarantines.

Bonnen’s diagnosis comes just weeks after the first shipments of vaccines made their way into Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott being vaccinated on Dec. 21.