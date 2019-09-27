Texas Hemp Growers hosting hemp class in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Hemp Growers is hosting a class on Saturday, September 28 for farmers interested in adding hemp to their business in 2020.
The three-hour master class is being held at the Keller Williams Realty office on South Soncy Road in Amarillo from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The class is meant to teach the ins and outs of hemp cultivation.
The lesson will include:
- History of hemp
- Overview of the industry, its gaps, and its opportunities
- State/Federal laws, licensing, and regulations
- Risks and challenges farmers face
- Soil preparation
- The difference between growing hemp for CBD, seed, and fiber
- Ideal cultivation techniques to increase yields
- Harvesting/Processing
- Market pricing for hemp biomass
- Forward contracting/Selling biomass