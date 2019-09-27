Texas Hemp Growers hosting hemp class in Amarillo

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Hemp Growers is hosting a class on Saturday, September 28 for farmers interested in adding hemp to their business in 2020.

The three-hour master class is being held at the Keller Williams Realty office on South Soncy Road in Amarillo from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The class is meant to teach the ins and outs of hemp cultivation.

The lesson will include: