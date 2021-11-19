Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces new Election Audit Division for Texas Secretary of State

Governor Greg Abbott is joined by 9 other GOP governors Wednesday in Mission, TX, to demand action from the Biden administration at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Nexstar photo/KVEO)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Abbott approved a Legislative Budget Board proposal, ultimately funding a new Election Audit Division for the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

According to a news release from the office, Abbott requested $4 million for the new division, which aims to help ensure the integrity of elections. The division will conduct comprehensive forensic audits throughout the state.

“Ensuring the integrity of our elections is critical to our democracy, and the Texas Secretary of State’s office deserves the resources and support needed to thoroughly complete this ongoing task,” Abbott said in the release. “The people of Texas must have trust and confidence in the election process, as well as the outcomes of our elections, which is why the state of Texas will transfer funding needed so that the Texas Secretary of State can create a division dedicated entirely to this important issue.”

According to the release, Abbott’s office requested the funds Thursday and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, along with the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan issued a proposal for the transfer Friday.