The American and Texas flags fly outside the Texas Capitol on Feb. 5, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Texas Flags should be lowered half-staff until Monday evening in honor of the individuals who died in the Kabul Airport Attack.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the half-staff flags are in honor of the U.S. service members killed in Thursday’s attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

According to the release, flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Monday.